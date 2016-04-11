Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., May 26 at 10:00 pm

Sat., May 28 at 11:00 am

Every year, Broad-Winged hawks embark on a spectacular 4,500-mile journey from New Hampshire to South America. This is the story of their flight.

Journey of the Broad-Winged Hawk follows the raptors' two-month, 4,500-mile migration from New Hampshire &8212; over an Appalachian flyway in Pennsylvania, over Corpus Christi, Texas &8212; to their arrival in the rainforests of Ecuador and the Maquipucuna Reserve. Along the way, we meet the people and communities who follow and celebrate the hawks' journey.

Journey of the Broad-Winged Hawk was produced by Phil Vaughn of New Hampshire Public Television.

