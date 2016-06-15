Maine Public TV Air Time :

Sun., June 19 at 5:00 pm

In 1761 Abraham Somes sailed to Mt. Desert Island and settled in a sheltered harbor at the head of Somes Sound. This film celebrates the generations who have followed. Using the island's rich troves of historical photographs as well as early film footage, the film paints a picture of two centuries of daily life on the island. The film was written by Gunnar Hansen with a music scored and performed by Bob Habib and narration by Jack Perkins. It was filmed, edited and produced by Dobbs Productions, with support from the Mt. Desert Island Historical Society and Savage family.

Dancing at the Mill: Two Centuries of Life on Mount Desert Island is produced by Jeff Dobbs of Dobbs Productions.