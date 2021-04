Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., Sept. 8 at 10:00 pm

Castine, Maine is one of the oldest communities in North America. Home to the Maine Maritime Academy, Castine has a rich seafaring tradition, but there is much more to experience. In a town with no stop lights, no chain stores, and no movie houses, there is time to think.

Castine is produced by John Gfroerer of Accompany Films.