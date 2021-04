Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., January 5 at 10:00 pm

Sat., January 7 at 11:00 am

15 stories about a moment in time in Concord, NH in 2015. There is the baker making bagels before sun rise, a naturalization ceremony at the Federal Court, a locksmith, a visit to the Morrill Farm in Penacook, and Cruise Night at Arnie's on the Heights.

For more information about this production visit Accompany Films.