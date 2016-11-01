Celebrating farm fresh!

Saturday, November 23 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm

Sunday, November 24 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm

Cross Insurance Center, 100 Dutton Street in Bangor

The Maine Harvest Festival brings together farmers, food processors, brewers, fiber artisans, chefs, and presenters to one area where they can showcase, sample, sell, and demonstrate all the wonderful things that Maine has to offer! With a countless number of vendors featuring beautiful, hand-crafted gifts and very special food and drink items (all locally produced!), there is something here for every member of your family.

Maine Public will be there each day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to chat with you to talk about your favorite radio and television programs and what’s new at Maine Public. Stop by and take a selfie or two with life-size depictions of Bob Ross and Fred Rogers!

Maine Public Members receive a special 2-for-1 admission to the festival. Simply print out the coupon on this page and present it at the box office when you arrive at the Festival. Keep in mind that children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge!

For more information, visit MaineHarvestFestival.com.