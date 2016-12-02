© 2021 Maine Public
Published December 2, 2016 at 1:36 PM EST
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Sun., April 9 at 5:00 pm

Visionaries host, Sam Waterston, invites viewers to explore the remarkable capacity Americans have to create innovative solutions to global issues. You will learn about two organizations that are changing lives all across Maine. In this episode, we travel to the State of Maine to tell stories about two organizations — Downeast Lakes Land Trust and Chewonki — who focus on people, their vital connection to each other and to the natural world.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the film-maker's website. Visionaries was produced by Bill Mosher & Elizabeth Turner.

