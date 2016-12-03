© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Steaming: The Green Mountains Steam Car Tour

Published December 3, 2016 at 1:36 PM EST
1906 Stanley Steamer Model H Vanderbilt Cup Racer
1906 Stanley Steamer Model H Vanderbilt Cup Racer

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Sun., April 9 at 11:00 pm

Story of polish, shine and pampering and living in part of America's past. Not many Stanley steam powered are cars left in this world. The film accompanies many of these old cars touring Vermont. Stanley Brothers hailed from Kingfield, Maine.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the film-maker's website. Steaming: The Green Mountains Steam Car Tour was produced by John Gfroerer of Accompany Video.

