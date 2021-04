Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., April 13 at 10:00 pm

Sat., April 15 at 11:00 am

Weir fishing is not only the oldest known fishing methods, it is also one of the most sustainable. This film follows the 2014 fishing season at the “Porter Weir” in the Minas Basin, from construction of the massive weir in the spring to its tear down in the fall.

The Weir: Fishing Fundy’s Giant Tides is produced by Jerry Lockett.