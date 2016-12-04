Maine Public TV Air Times :

Sun., April 16 at 11:00 pm

This film presents the many examples of Petroglyphs in Maine, who made them, why they were made and what they mean.

In Maine, the Native Americans began carving images into stone ledges beginning about 3,000 years ago. These petroglyphs, probably the work of shamans, were used as metaphors of the spirit quest or to help memorize chants. Because the petroglyphs had powerful spiritual qualities, they were avoided by the uninitiated.

Song of the Drum: The Petroglyphs of Maine was produced by Ray Gerber of Acadia Productions.