Maine Public TV Air Times :

Sun., April 23 at 11:00 pm

Stories includes the art and academic work of over 140 students who participated in a year-long collaboration between the Farnsworth Art Museum and four Maine public schools: Appleton, Hope, Lincolnville and Islesboro. An arts integrated school initiative for Midcoast Maine, Stories was organized so that the students would learn how to use digital photography and video in their studies of English Language Arts, History and Social Sciences, and other disciplines.

Stories of the Land and It's People was produced by Roger Dell of the Farnsworth Art Museum.