SPECIAL SCREENING OF MERCY STREET SEASON 2 PREMIERE

Frontier

14 Maine Street

Brunswick, Maine

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

7:00 pm start

On hand will be the program's Co-Creator and Executive Producer Lisa Quijano Wolfinger.

FREE and open to the public, BUT seating is very limited and must be secured in advance.

Follow THIS LINK to secure tickets to this very unique event.

Inspired by real people and events, this PBS original series goes beyond the front lines of the Civil War and into the chaotic world of the Mansion House Hospital in Union-occupied Alexandria, Virginia. Mercy Street takes viewers beyond the battlefield and into the lives of Americans on the Civil War home front as they face the unprecedented challenges of one of the most turbulent times in our nation’s history.

This Season 2 premiere episode doesn’t appear on Maine Public Television until January 22 so you will be one of the first people to see what happens to your favorite characters from Season One. Not on board with Mercy Street quite yet? A special recap video of Season One will be shown at the beginning of the evening.

The January Maine Public Television Mercy Street Season 2 premiere air dates:

Sunday, January 22 at 8 pm

Sunday, January 29 at 3 pm

Mercy Street Season 1 repeat air dates: