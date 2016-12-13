Maine Public TV Air Times :

Sun., May 7 at 11:30 pm

A unique combination of words, images, music and video of the artist at work in his studio. The Four Seasons of the Master Myth captures the thoughts, philosophy, and art of seasoned painter Roland Salazar Rose.

Written and narrated by the artist himself, Salazar ruminates on his "Four Seasons of the Master Myth" philosophy and how it ties into his work, particularly the 1,000 images he created during his years in Mexico, while video of him painting in his studio in Maine is interspersed with photographs of his work. The four sections of the video each reflect a "season" of Salazar's life, in which he reads from his memoir, My Father's Room, and reflects candidly on his "Four Seasons" with both humor and insight. It is fascinating and compelling portrait of a man, Roland, looking back on his life, and an artist, Salazar, discussing his life's work as we watch him create new work, and continue his path through the "Four Seasons of the Master Myth."

Salazar: The Four Seasons of the Master Myth was produced and directed by Roland Salazar Rose.

Salazar: The Four Seasons of the Master Myth website