Bangor & Aroostook Railroad: The First 100 years 1891-1991

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., July 6 at 10:00 pm

Sat., July 8 at 11:00 am

Relive this epic story as it unfolds through rare, archival black and white and color film footage of Bangor and Aroostook steam and diesel power in action, century-old photographs of the line’s construction era, and on-camera appearances by retired employees. This railroad forged an iron link between America’s rugged Northeast and the rest of the nation. See the road’s freight and passenger trains as they highball through Maine’s scenic railroad vistas!

Distributed by Northeast Historic Film in Bucksport, ME.