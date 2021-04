William & Rogette Goodhue of Welshpool Campobello Island New Brunswick reel in 89.7 and, with favorable wind and so on, occasionally WRMO.

Your offerings often assist us in the navigation of our days & the sincerity in the voices of your hosts/commentators continually make these "windows" special for us. For instance, when Mother Nature is batting last, the likes of Irwin and Lou genuinely sound concerned for their listeners.