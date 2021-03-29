I Love Maine Public Written Testimonials

-
I have been a public radio junkie since I first heard Susan Stamberg laugh on ATC in my kitchen in Columbia Maryland in 1973. I wanted her to come live…
From the time I was a teenager many years ago, I would be awakened by my mother's clock radio tuned to Morning Edition, Bob Edwards was host. I would know…
Friday afternoons is my time to open up the windows, clean my house, and listen to Down Memory Lane. Thirty-six years after the birth of my daughter, I…
We love to listen to Maine Public at home and in the car. I especially enjoy Maine Calling and Writer's Almanac — both interesting, helpful and uplifting.…
I came to Maine as a back-to-the -lander in the early 70s. The shabby house we reclaimed had no phone, electricity or running water and was at the end of…
I love everything about the Maine Public Classical Stream! I listen to it when I am home, and I listen to it at work, when I am at my computer, and it…
There are numerous reasons why I love Maine Public. Maine public keeps me current. Programs such as NPR Politics, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, and Maine…
Life Unthinkable Without Maine PublicMy daily life would be severely impoverished without Maine Public Radio. From the headlines and I routinely tune into…
Double the pleasure: music when I want a break from the news, news & commentary when I need to know.Thanks for all you do to make radio worth listening to…
I can’t imagine life without Maine Public. I remember when "educational television" started in Maine. I took some elementary French lessons on the new TV…