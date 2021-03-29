© 2021 Maine Public
I Love Maine Public Written Testimonials

  • Penny Altman, Scarborough
    I have been a public radio junkie since I first heard Susan Stamberg laugh on ATC in my kitchen in Columbia Maryland in 1973. I wanted her to come live…
  • John and Abby Dunlap
    From the time I was a teenager many years ago, I would be awakened by my mother's clock radio tuned to Morning Edition, Bob Edwards was host. I would know…
  • Mary Richards
    Friday afternoons is my time to open up the windows, clean my house, and listen to Down Memory Lane. Thirty-six years after the birth of my daughter, I…
  • Ruth Doughty
    We love to listen to Maine Public at home and in the car. I especially enjoy Maine Calling and Writer's Almanac — both interesting, helpful and uplifting.…
  • Kim Gordon, Portland
    I came to Maine as a back-to-the -lander in the early 70s. The shabby house we reclaimed had no phone, electricity or running water and was at the end of…
  • Reene Patterson, Freeport
    I love everything about the Maine Public Classical Stream! I listen to it when I am home, and I listen to it at work, when I am at my computer, and it…
  • Eben Bradley
    There are numerous reasons why I love Maine Public. Maine public keeps me current. Programs such as NPR Politics, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, and Maine…
  • Bill Holland, Freeport
    Life Unthinkable Without Maine PublicMy daily life would be severely impoverished without Maine Public Radio. From the headlines and I routinely tune into…
  • Marilyn Taylor
    Double the pleasure: music when I want a break from the news, news & commentary when I need to know.Thanks for all you do to make radio worth listening to…
  • Ann McKay
    I can’t imagine life without Maine Public. I remember when "educational television" started in Maine. I took some elementary French lessons on the new TV…
