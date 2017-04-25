Maine Public TV Air Times :

Sat., September 23 at 11:00 am

It’s all about fishing, but not about fish. This video is about an island and some of the people who live on it. It’s also about finding what you are looking for. It was recorded in Stonington and Deer Isle, on the East side of Maine’s Penobscot Bay — the perfect place for exploring ways to fish. You’ll hear the stories of artists, fishermen, collectors and pie bakers. You’ll also learn about wooden boats, edible plants and medicinal potions from the sea. From crab picking to dump picking, you’ll find a community of character, independence and Down East wisdom. It is also a community of people who just happen to be located on one of the most beautiful harbors along the Maine Coast.

Eight Ways to Fish is produced by John Gfroerer of Accompany Films.