-
The Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife department is encouraging Mainers to try fishing - one of the outdoor activities under Gov. Janet Mills' order…
-
Every year, fishermen lose tons of gear along the coast of Maine. It can collect into jumbled masses, what’s known as “ghost gear,” that can be hazardous…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., October 25 at 10:30 pmSat., October 27 at 11:30 amThis short documentary offers a rare insider's glimpse into the world…
-
If you’ve ever read a story in the news about elver fishing season, you’ve probably seen some variation of this line: “Maine’s the only state in the U.S.…
-
A big decision about the future of a little fish is attracting the attention of ocean conservation groups.Industry players are petitioning the Marine…
-
FOREST CITY, Maine — The dam in this tiny border town isn’t much to look at: It sports three gates and a fishway, and may stretch all of 40 feet from…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Sat., September 23 at 11:00 amIt’s all about fishing, but not about fish. This video is about an island and some of the people…
-
The LePage administration wants to jack up fees for commercial fishing licenses. Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher says the revenues would go…
-
A Spruce Head fisherman is facing penalties of up to $500 and the suspension of his harvester’s license after state marine patrol officers charged him…
-
State fisheries officials are urging Maine anglers to keep in mind that recent hot dry weather can have a negative effect on coldwater species such as…