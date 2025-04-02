Nonprofits establish new fisheries trust to ensure access to groundfish stocks in Maine

Two nonprofits have established a new fisheries trust they said will ensure access to groundfish stocks in Maine.

Geoff Smith with the Nature Conservancy said there was a mass exodus of ground fish permits from Maine about 15 years ago, but one fisherman sold his permit to the conservancy.

"The permits that we transferred to MCFA have about 500 million pounds of groundfish quota on them and that quota is now available to Maine fishermen to help stabilize their businesses and give them opportunities for new efforts in the fishery," Smith said.

He said the group has now transferred three groundfish permits worth a total of a million dollars to the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association, which will administer the trust.

Smith said the conservancy was able to raise the million dollar purchase price for the three permits through supporter donations.

Ben Martens, Executive Director of the Association, said the permits will allow smaller fishermen to stay in the game.

"We are essentially putting together a reserve in Maine to keep boats fishing and allow them access," Martens said. "So the next generation of fishermen can start building their own businesses. That's where the heart of this program lies."

Martens said the ground fishery provides an opportunity for fishermen to diversify and build markets for new species other than lobster.