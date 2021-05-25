Wreckage Of Maine Fishing Vessel Found Off Massachusetts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The wreckage of a Maine fishing vessel that sank last year has been located off Massachusetts.

The sinking of the Emmy Rose killed four fishermen last November about 22 miles northeast of Provincetown.

The Portland Press Herald reports Klein Marine Systems, a New Hampshire company, announced the discovery of the vessel on Monday. Klein Marine had been working with the Coast Guard and federal authorities to locate the wreck.

An investigation of the sinking is ongoing.