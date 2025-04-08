Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Senate unanimously approves new Department of Marine Resources commissioner

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published April 8, 2025 at 2:25 PM EDT
Gov. Janet Mills swears in Carl Wilson as commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources on April 8, 2025.
Office of Gov. Janet Mills
/
Office of Gov. Janet Mills
Gov. Janet Mills swears in Carl Wilson as commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources on April 8, 2025.

The Maine Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to confirm Carl Wilson as commissioner of Department of Marine Resources.

Wilson headed DMR's Bureau of Marine Science for roughly a decade and formerly served as the lead lobster biologist in the department. Wilson replaces Patrick Keliher, who retired last month after more than a dozen years leading the regulatory agency.

Sen. Denise Tepler, a Topsham Democrat who co-chairs the Legislature's Marine Resources Committee, noted that Wilson also won a unanimous endorsement from the panel following a public hearing.

"We are impressed with his demeanor, we are impressed with his open communication and we are very impressed with his relationship with fishermen of all kinds," Tepler said. "There were no angry fishermen at the hearing, which is a tribute to Mr. Wilson."

Gov. Janet Mills immediately swore Wilson in as commissioner.

"Carl's extensive experience and deep understanding of Maine's marine industries make him exceptionally qualified to lead DMR," Mills said in a statement. "I look forward to working with him to support the Maine people who make their living on the water and the communities that depend on them."
Gov. Janet Mills Maine Department of Marine Resources fishing
Kevin Miller
