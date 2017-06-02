Bruce Lackie, Bangor

John Denver's signature song, "Leaving on a Jet Plane," was a hit in the sixties and best remembered as one of Peter, Paul, and Mary's hits as well. It wasn't until one morning in the 1980's an early morning radio announcer presented it as a song from the Viet Nam war era, and I had a paradigm shift. It's a song about a soldier going off to war, so when I sing it I take liberty with the last line to make it: Don't know if I'll come home again. If that had been the actual ending, it may not have been the hit it was, but maybe all of us then, in our hearts, heard the true message of the song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLBKOcUbHR0