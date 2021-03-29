© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music That Moves ME Memories

  • Brett Engler, Bryant Pond
    I have been wanting to tell this story for a while....As a shy, unconfident teenager, I was slowly finding my way in life, and, as a drummer, had found a…
  • Polly Haight Frawley, Cumberland
    The Stars and Stripes Forever by John Phillip SousaI grew up the youngest of 4 children in Mt. Lebanon, PA. Mt. Lebo High School had a terrific football…
  • Susan Emanuel
    When I was growing up in the Sixties, my parents permitted only classical music in the house, which meant that I had to listen to pop music at friends’…
  • u2.jpg
    Natalie Pavlov
    I was a student at York High School in York, Maine from 1998 – 2001. At this time, our HS auditorium left much to be desired – small, outdated, drab. BUT…
  • Melanie Brooks
    Last Kiss - the cover by Pearl JamBy Melanie BrooksWhen I was a child in the late 1970s and early 1980s, my father used to sing to me at night to help me…
  • Kelli Burton, Waldoboro
    Music that Moves Me: "I Can See Clearly Now," by Johnny NashMy mother had hundreds of record albums when I was growing up in Alabama and one of her…
  • Jan Berlin
    Brahms Requiem and Robert ShawDuring my first year of medical school, Robert Shaw was hired as Associate Conductor under George Szell and immediately…
  • Sarah MacColl, Cape Elizabeth
    MP was 50, and I was 19. He hired me in Sarasota, Florida for $2 an hour to help him organize his architecture, construction, and interior design office.…
  • Heather Tenan, Cherryfield
    My parents married at the tail end of the hippie movement. They met at IBM in N.Y. but left and traveled across the country to California in a green bus.…
  • Ethan Alcorn, Saco
    The year was 1983. I was 19 years old and just before college doing a "Semester in The Rockies," with a an Outdoor School. At the end of a caving…
Load More