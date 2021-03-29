Music That Moves ME Memories

-
I have been wanting to tell this story for a while....As a shy, unconfident teenager, I was slowly finding my way in life, and, as a drummer, had found a…
-
The Stars and Stripes Forever by John Phillip SousaI grew up the youngest of 4 children in Mt. Lebanon, PA. Mt. Lebo High School had a terrific football…
-
When I was growing up in the Sixties, my parents permitted only classical music in the house, which meant that I had to listen to pop music at friends’…
-
I was a student at York High School in York, Maine from 1998 – 2001. At this time, our HS auditorium left much to be desired – small, outdated, drab. BUT…
-
Last Kiss - the cover by Pearl JamBy Melanie BrooksWhen I was a child in the late 1970s and early 1980s, my father used to sing to me at night to help me…
-
Music that Moves Me: "I Can See Clearly Now," by Johnny NashMy mother had hundreds of record albums when I was growing up in Alabama and one of her…
-
Brahms Requiem and Robert ShawDuring my first year of medical school, Robert Shaw was hired as Associate Conductor under George Szell and immediately…
-
MP was 50, and I was 19. He hired me in Sarasota, Florida for $2 an hour to help him organize his architecture, construction, and interior design office.…
-
My parents married at the tail end of the hippie movement. They met at IBM in N.Y. but left and traveled across the country to California in a green bus.…
-
The year was 1983. I was 19 years old and just before college doing a "Semester in The Rockies," with a an Outdoor School. At the end of a caving…