Celia Wakefield

It was June 2, 1953, I was a school girl of 9, sitting on the dorm floor, listening to the radio broadcast of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth 11, sitting on my boarding school dorm floor in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka. I can hear the sound of Zadok the Priest clearly to this day. This is music that moves me and the impression left by that chorus has stayed with me my whole life. I am a global traveler but my home now is in rural Maine.