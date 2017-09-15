Vietnam War Veteran Resources

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text. Veterans and their loved ones can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online, or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Support for deaf and hard of hearing individuals is available. Please visit: veteranscrisisline.net

If you or your family members are planning on watching this series, The Lewiston Vet Center wants to be here to support you! If watching this series stirs up old thoughts and images we will be providing a supportive environment to chat about your reactions to the documentary over coffee and donuts.

Beginning Monday September 18

Each Morning Monday through Friday and then the following Monday through Wednesday tracking the airing of this series at 35 Westminster Street, Lewiston, Maine. Feel free to call at (207) 783-0068.