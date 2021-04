Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., November 2 at 10:30 pm

Sat., November 4 at 11:30 am

In 2007, the residents of Hollis, Maine were stunned to discover the historic Indian Cellar Property was being converted into a 12 lot subdivision. This inspiring documentary details the long, difficult journey taken to preserve and protect this diverse riverfront property.

Saco River Indian Cellar is produced by Patrick A. Bonsant, Station Manager SRC-TV.