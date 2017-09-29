Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., November 16 at 10:00 pm

Sat., November 18 at 11:00 am

This story examines the lives and deaths of Maine authors Helen Nearing and her husband, Scott, who were best known for their book about homesteading practices called "Living the Good Life." More than a biography, this hour-long documentary looks at the Nearings' commitment to self-sufficiency and voluntary simplicity and unveils the spiritual philosophy that underlay their lives and work.

Helen Nearing: Conscious Living/Conscious Dying is produced and directed by Andrea Sarris and Polly Bennel.

Watch online: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/helennearingbf">vimeo.com