Maine Public Radio’s Maine Calling To Broadcast Live from Aroostook County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: October 6, 2017

CONTACT: Cory Morrissey — 207.330.4606 (Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — Maine Public announces that Maine Public Radio's live, interactive public affairs program "Maine Calling" will be broadcasting LIVE from the University of Maine Fort Kent, the University of Maine Presque Isle, and Houlton High School between Monday, October 16 and Thursday, October 19. Each of these ""Maine Calling On The Road" events will cover issues and topics specifically relevant to Aroostook County. Maine Calling is a daily call-in talk show that covers news, public affairs, cultural issues and other topics of interest to Maine residents. Each show features a panel of experts in conversation with award-winning Maine Calling host Jennifer Rooks. Listeners are encouraged to participate in the conversation with calls, emails, tweets, and Facebook posts. Maine Calling On The Road will broadcast live, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, from the University of Maine Fort Kent's Nadeau Hall on the 16th exploring Maine-Canada relations, from University of Maine Presque Isle's Campus Center examining forestry in Maine on the 17th and Maine's potato industry on the 18th, and from Houlton High School on the 19th addressing rural economic development. "Maine Calling aims to discuss topics that are interesting to people all across Maine," observes host Jennifer Rooks. "So, even though we often have guests from Aroostook County on Maine Calling, this is a chance to take that one step further and come to them. We are extremely excited to focus on these particular issues from right in the heart of where they matter most." The general public is invited to attend any of the live broadcasts, where they will have the opportunity to ask questions during or after the show. Seating at each event is limited and must be secured by writing to talk@mainecalling.org. Prior to the Wednesday, October 18 show, Maine Public will host a reception at the Campus Center Ballroom in the Allagash Room at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from Noon to 1:00 pm. The Maine Calling staff will be on hand to greet attendees. Space is very limited and must be secured in advance by writing to rsvp@mainepublic.org. About Maine Public: Maine Public is Maine's premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mainepublic.org. ###