Mid-Coast Signal added to Maine Public Classical FM Network

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — Maine Public announces the addition of a sixth FM frequency serving Maine’s mid-coast to its new classical broadcast radio network. WBQA (96.7), originating out of Boothbay Harbor, joins 99.7 in Waterville, 106.1 in Bangor, 91.5 in Fryeburg, 93.7 in Bar Harbor/Ellsworth, and 104.1 in Portland as part of the Maine Public Classical network. The signal will officially launch at the beginning of Maine Public Classical’s Morning Classical program on Thursday, November 9.

The 96.7 coverage area will reach over 350,000 people in Maine and includes many of the coastal communities from Thomaston to Brunswick, including Boothbay, Wiscasset, Bath and many of the peninsulas and islands of Maine. The signal will provide strong coverage in Maine’s capitol, Augusta, Gardiner, and Hallowell. Other areas that may be able to access the signal, depending on specific location and terrain, are Lewiston-Auburn, and the Rockland, Rockport, and Camden regions.

"We are really excited to have found a classical solution for areas of Maine’s mid-coast," stated Mark Vogelzang, Maine Public's President and CEO. "The 96.7 is a very powerful signal that will reach a large part of the coast and interior of Maine. We have a great number of very loyal classical listeners in that area – both permanent residents and summer visitors – and the new signal should serve them quite well."

Maine Public will continue to add additional frequencies across the state in areas that cannot access Maine Public Classical as signals become available and they meet Maine Public’s purchase criteria. In the meantime, for those areas, Maine Public Classical is also available over Maine Public’s HD radio network and digitally through computer streaming at mainepublic.org.

Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mainepublic.org.

