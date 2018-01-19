The Telling Room - Show & Tell: A Literary Spectacular Virtual Experience

The Telling Room presents

Show & Tell: A Literary Spectacular Virtual Experience

Premiering Friday, October 2, 2020

Maine Public is the media sponsor of The Telling Room's Show & Tell: A Literary Spectacular Virtual Experience, premiering online on Friday, October 2 at 8:00 pm. Show & Tell is a celebration of The Telling Room's mission to empower youth through writing and share their voices with the world. This heartfelt and dynamic variety show will be safely performed without an audience in the State Theatre and delivered to your home. It will feature a solo musical guest appearance by Lady Lamb, storytelling by Kelly Corrigan and Phuc Tran, and readings by Telling Room Poets, as produced and directed by Sean Mewshaw.

You may enjoy the show in the comfort of your own home, either sharing the experience simultaneously with others when the video goes live, or watching at your convenience at a later time.

This year's lineup includes:

Kelly Corrigan | Writer

Phuc Tran | Author

A Special Performance by Telling Room Students

Solo Musical Guest Appearance by Lady Lamb

Directed by Sean Mewshaw

For more information about the new Show & Tell: A Literary Spectacular Virtual Experience, please visit showandtellportland.com.