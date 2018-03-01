from the Second Wave to the Tidal Wave

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., August 2 at 10:00 pm

Sat., August 4 at 11:00 am

A story told through the voices of a group of women who came of age and went off to college just in time to be swept up into the Second Wave Feminist Movement. Landmark legislation of 1960's outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin and unlocked the doors to social justice. Now all they had to do was open them. The 2016 Presidential election didn't turn out like they planned. But it did unleash a powerful social justice movement they called the Tidal Wave. Pam, Nancy, Joyce, and Christine invite you into their stories and hope to inspire others to tell your their own stories in a quest to complete the unfinished business of gender inequity.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the pjmaus productions website.

Produced by Pam Maus.