Seeing Canada: Western Newfoundland and the Northwest Territories

Maine Public
Published March 1, 2018 at 4:51 PM EST
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., August 2 at 10:30 pm
Sat., August 4 at 11:30 am

Canadian Journalist Brandy Yanchyk explores Western Newfoundland's Quirpon Lighthouse Inn, Viking history and Gros Morne National Park. Next, she learns to fish on Blachford Lake Lodge, Northwest Territories with her Dene First Nations guide.

Visit the Seeing Canada: Western Newfoundland and the Northwest Territories website.

Produced by Brandy Yanchyk of Brandy Y Productions.

