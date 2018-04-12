PBS is on a quest to find America's most beloved book! Welcome to The Great American Read hosted by Meredith Vieira, an eight-part television and online series designed to spark a national conversation about reading and the books that have inspired, moved, and shaped us. PBS has created a list of 100 diverse books and are encouraging everyone to read as many of the books as possible that you haven't already finished and vote for your favorite.

Participate in the national voting

Maine Public's Great American Read Maine Poll is closed!

We had a real tight race going on for much of the summer, but To Kill A Mockingbird came out as the top book in Maine among the 100 books included in The Great American Read project. And what a race it was! Nearly 1,500 votes were cast in our Maine poll and Charlotte's Web, Pride and Prejudice, and 1984 each at one point led the pack only to be steamrolled by Harper Lee's classic novel. Here’s a look at our final top ten books chosen by our audience:

To Kill A Mockingbird (Lee)

Charlotte's Web (White)

The Lord of the Rings (Tolkien)

Pride and Prejudice (Austen)

Harry Potter (Rowling)

A Prayer for Owen Meany (Irving)

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (Smith)

Outlander (Gabaldon)

The Book Thief (Zusak)

The Grapes of Wrath (Steinbeck)

The Great American Read Submitted Comments

Book Club Adoption Project

Book Club Adoption Project

Book clubs are everywhere in Maine and are a great way to get a real sense of community through this shared reading and learning experience. As part of The Great American Read, Maine Public has "adopted" a number of book clubs across Maine and are providing them with copies of the book of their choosing from the list of 100. We will post up each book club as the clubs select their books and provide a summary of what each book club thought about the title they chose by the end of the summer.

Special thanks to PRINT: A Bookstore for their generous help in securing books for all the participating book clubs.

If your book club is taking on one of the titles from the 100 books, send us a note on your club's impressions of that book. We will share your review with other readers across Maine.

Adopted The Great American Read Book Clubs:

McArthur Public Library Book Club, Biddeford

Selected title: Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

Members of the McArthur Public Library Book Club display their selected book from The Great American Read Project.

Members of the McArthur Public Library Book Club display their selected book from The Great American Read Project.

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library - Monday Night Book Club

Selected title: Charlotte's Web by E. B. White

Monroe Community Library Book Club

Selected title: Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Dunstan Crossing Book Club

Selected title: Looking for Alaska by John Green

The Dunstan Crossing Book Club. Front Row: Karen Cunningham, Donna Churchill; Second Row: Doris LeBlanc, Debbie Chaiken; Third Row: Lana Adikes, Cindy Stein, Jan Love; Fourth Row: Sharon Smithson, Marge McDonnell, Katherine O'Brien, Lori Owen.

Click HERE to see what the Dunstan Crossing Book Club thought of Looking for Alaska.

The Wiscasset Area Book Club

Selected title: The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz

The Wiscasset Area Book Club took on The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao as part of The Great American Read Project.

The Wiscasset Area Book Club took on The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao as part of The Great American Read Project.

Brownies and Books sponsored by the Spruce Mountain High School Library

Selected title: Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

Members of the Brownies and Books Book Club sponsored by the Spruce Mountain High School Library in Jay, Maine show their enthusiasm for The Great American Read Project! The book club was <em>adopted</em><br> by Maine Public and are set to read Ready Player One by Ernest Cline.

The Bonney Readers from the Bonney Memorial Library in Cornish

Selected title: The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao was tackled by the Bonney Readers and the consensus was that the book was a challenge to enjoy.

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao was tackled by the Bonney Readers and the consensus was that the book was a challenge to enjoy.

Literary Ladies of Leeds

Selected title: Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Thomaston Library Book Club

Selected title: Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Steep Falls Library Book Club

Selected title: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austin

Steep Falls Library Book Club

Windham Public Library Book Club

Selected title: Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

1989 Men's Book Club from Kennebunk

Selected title: White Teeth by Zadie Smith

Margaret Chase Smith Library Book Club

Selected title: The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

Saco Book Club

Fran Halamandaris and her fellow members of the Saco Book Club enjoyed their book selection!

Selected title: A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. The Saco Book Club enjoyed their book selection.

Bear Pond Village Book Club from Turner

Selected title: The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

Maine Public's The Great American Read Bookmobile

Maine Public took to the streets with a mobile Great American Read library and visited some popular summer reading spots with copies of many of the top 100 TGAR books for Mainers to enjoy. We met so many Maine Public and The Great American Read fans at each bookmobile stop! Take a look at a few of our happy book recipients!

Special thanks to the Maine Education Association the Maine Library Association and Coffee By Design who are sponsoring Maine Public's literacy efforts around The Great American Read.

THE GREAT AMERICAN READ

FALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Fall Kick Off

Join host Meredith Vieira in the search for America’s best-loved novel. The voting is underway, and the competition is heating up – any book could win.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 at 8:00 pm

Who Am I?

Explore the ways that America’s best-loved novels answer the age-old question, Who am I? From life lessons to spiritual journeys, these books help us understand our own identities and find our place in the world.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 at 8:00 pm

Heroes

Follow the trials and tribulations of some of literature’s favorite heroes. From Katniss Everdeen to Don Quixote, examine how the everyday hero and the anti-hero find their inner strength, overcome challenges and rise to the occasion.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 at 8:00 pm

Villains and Monsters

Learn why literature’s most notorious villains began behaving badly. Many weren’t born evil, but became that way when faced with some of the same choices we make every day. See what these villains can teach us about our own dark impulses.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2 at 8:00 pm

What We Do For Love

Fall in love with some of literature’s most beautiful romances and explore the many forms of love, from family to passion to the unrequited type. Learn how America’s best-loved novels reflect the things we do for love.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 at 8:00 pm

Other Worlds

Take a magical journey to another world through some of America’s best-loved novels. From Middle Earth to Lilliput, the trials and tribulations of these alternate universes help us to better understand our own world.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16 at 8:00 pm

Grand Finale

America’s best-loved novel is revealed.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23 at 8:00 pm