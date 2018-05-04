Mid-Maine Tech Shorts

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., October 25 at 10:30 pm

Sat., October 27 at 11:30 am

Student's from Mid-Maine Technical Center took part in PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs to produce three relevant stories about their community.

Unified Basketball brings together students of all levels of skills to compete, grow and have a great time. Solving Maine's Nursing Shortage explains how a career and technical education center in Waterville, Maine is one of the keys to solving the state’s nursing shortage. Waterville: Growing an Arts Economy shows how the town of Waterville, Maine is working to boost its focus on the arts to retain young people and rejuvenate its economy.