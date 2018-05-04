The Ten Mile Yard Sale

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., October 25 at 10:30 pm

Sat., October 27 at 11:30 am

A short film about the Maine yard sale that stretches from Cornville to Skowhegan in the western foothills.

Begun in 1983 with a handful of families getting together for a big lawn sale in Cornville the event has grown steadily into an enormous, sprawling flea market where virtually any type of good or product can be found, often at a steep discount.

10 Mile Yard Sale is produced by Mark Cooley and Derek Ellis.