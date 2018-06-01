Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., November 22 at 10:00 pm

An intimate portrait of a real "Modern Family." Meet Erik and Sandro, a gay married couple in Maine whose friend Rachel is a surrogate for their two daughters, Rachel, who is in her 40s, is married to Tony and they have three children. Together, they form a unique extended family.

Spanning over three years, this lyrical documentary tackles some of the most pertinent issues of our time: gay marriage and parenting, surrogacy as a path to having children, and the extension and redefinition of what it means to be a family. Elegantly shot and edited, “The Guys Next Door” is an inspiring story of family, friendship and gay rights.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the A Squared Films website.

Produced by Amy Geller and Allie Humenuk.