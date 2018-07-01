Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., December 20 at 10:00 pm

Sat., December 22 at 11:00 am

Life's Work: Six Conversations with Makers invites viewers inside the creative routines and personal stories of a collection of master crafts people living on Canada's Eastern Seaboard, whose life experiences have shaped their work in tandem with their own two hands. Each of the six short episodes documents the artistry of such crafts as stone carving, wood turning and carving, sculpting, felting, and metal smithing.

Life's Work: Six Conversations with Makers was produced by Ben Proudfoot of Craft Alliance Canada & Breakwater Studios & Bernard Burton.