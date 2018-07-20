Saco Book Club Reviews 'A Tree Grows in Brooklyn'

This book is a look back on past generations and the hardships they faced to make a life, and to better themselves and their family. Immigrants contributed a great deal to the growth of this country through their strength of character, resourcefulness, and emphasis on education.

Francie Nolan evolves from an impoverished, reliable child to an achieving, competitive, questioning adolescent to an ambitious, sensible young woman with an enduring love and loyalty for her extended family.

The Saco Book Club agreed, unanimously, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn is a great read, its multiple stories, based on history, offer, something for everyone to take home.