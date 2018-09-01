Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., February 28 at 10:00 pm

Off a dirt road in rural Maine, a precocious 20-year-old woman named Michelle Smith lives with her mother. Michelle is quirky and charming, legally blind and diagnosed on the autism spectrum, with big dreams and varied passions — including doing voice-over for television animation. Searching for connection and confidence, Michelle explores love and empowerment outside the limits of "normal" through provocative sex-positive and online fetish communities. Learn Michelle's joyful story of self-discovery as a celebration of outcasts everywhere.

http://www.bestandmostbeautifulthings.com/ Best and Most Beautiful Things is produced by Garrett Zevgetis.

To view a trailer and find out more information about the film go to bestandmostbeautifulthings.com