Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., May 16 at 10:30 pm

Sat., May 18 at 11:30 am

A Northern New England based father-daughter filmmaker team sets out to explore the possible connection between neurotoxins found in the water and the onset of sporadic cases of a terminal disease.

Lake Effect is a 30 minute documentary produced by father-daughter filmmakers, Jackie and Jim Heltz. Amidst the rising threat of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, blooms in the water bodies of Vermont and New Hampshire, the team sets out to investigate the possible link between exposure to neurotoxins found in cyanobacteria and the onset of sporadic cases of the terminal disease, ALS. Through interviews and interactions with neurologists, researchers, politicians, advocates, environmentalists, department of health officials, farmers, patients and other families throughout a seemingly pristine segment of Northern New England the film explores the concerns and challenges surrounding this nascent and very serious public health concern.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Green Mountain Video website.

Produced by Jackie and Jim Heltz.