2019 Annual Thresholds Conference

9th Annual Thresholds Conference

Hospice of Southern Maine

A Resilient Spirit: Living & Caregiving Through End of Life

Thursday, May 9

8:00 am to 3:00 pm

The 9th Annual Thresholds Conference is a series of conversations about care, caregiving, and relationships at the end of life and is an opportunity to learn from individuals who have experienced this journey. Joining the conference will be NPR personality Scott Simon who will be talking about his book, Unforgettable, and will hold a book signing at the end of the event. Maine Public's CEO Mark Vogelzang will be on hand for the event and will be introducing Scott to the attendees.

The adult tickets are $25 per person and students with a valid ID may attend the event at no cost. Additionally, you can sponsor a ticket to help others attend.

Click HERE to learn more about this year's Threshold Conference and to register to attend.