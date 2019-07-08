© 2021 Maine Public
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Keb' Mo - "Oklahoma"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published July 8, 2019 at 8:36 AM EDT
Keb' Mo's Oklahoma album cover

Summer and blues are natural companions. That's why I want to recommend the new album by Keb' Mo, Oklahoma. The lead single, "Put A Woman In Charge," features Rosanne Cash and "Don't Throw It Away," Taj Mahal. Keb is a smart songwriter and he's not afraid to talk about the issues, which he does with compassion and respect. Also, He writes really great tunes to sweep the song along. It's all a piece for musicians like Keb' Mo, music is for singing your heart, whether it's a straight-on love song, or about refugees, pollution, political power. He's also a great guitar player and his voice is both sweet and strong. This is a record you can put on, anytime and you won't want to skip a single track.

Plus, you'll be keeping cool.

Purchase or listen to Oklahoma from Concord Records

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
See stories by Sara Willis