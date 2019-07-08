Summer and blues are natural companions. That's why I want to recommend the new album by Keb' Mo, Oklahoma. The lead single, "Put A Woman In Charge," features Rosanne Cash and "Don't Throw It Away," Taj Mahal. Keb is a smart songwriter and he's not afraid to talk about the issues, which he does with compassion and respect. Also, He writes really great tunes to sweep the song along. It's all a piece for musicians like Keb' Mo, music is for singing your heart, whether it's a straight-on love song, or about refugees, pollution, political power. He's also a great guitar player and his voice is both sweet and strong. This is a record you can put on, anytime and you won't want to skip a single track.

Plus, you'll be keeping cool.

Purchase or listen to Oklahoma from Concord Records