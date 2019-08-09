Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., Sept. 19 at 10:00 pm

Sat., Sept. 21 at 11:00 am

The Eventful Life of Al Hawkes is a documentary film about New England country music, told through the story of a Maine record label and its founder.

In 1956, Westbrook, Maine resident and television repair man Al Hawkes founded the Event Records label. With his wife Barbara helping to run the business and his friend Richard Greeley helping to run the studio, Al began producing records by local Maine artists and popular musicians on tour in Maine "from away." Throughout the 1950s and 60s, he created some of the most highly regarded country, Bluegrass, and rockabilly recordings.

The Eventful Life of Al Hawkes tells the story of Event Records, and Al's own story as an accomplished musician and officially designated "First Generation Bluegrass Music Pioneer." As Al works to preserve the thousands of recordings he has made and collected in the past sixty years, we learn how vital our musical history is to understanding the culture of our region. The Eventful Life of Al Hawkes is produced by Andrew Jawitz and Rockhouse Mountain Productions.