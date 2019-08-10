Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., Sept. 26 at 10:00 pm

Sat., Sept. 28 at 11:00 am

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of Mill Town a site-specific, multimedia dance performance choregraphed by Stephan Koplowitz and produced by the Bates Dance Festival.

"Mill Town" is an immersive multimedia performance installation that animates the history and culture of Mill life in the 19th century. Through a loose imagistic narrative referencing past, present and future, Mill Town conjures new possibilities for vacant mill buildings that once provided the Lewiston/Auburn communities their backbone and character. Making Mill Town serves as a lasting document of this powerful and ephermeral performance that re-animated the work and life of one Mill community and inspired audiences with a highly imaginative, site-specific expression of the iconic spaces.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Making Mill Town website.

Produced by Lindsay Caddle LaPointe of Linden Tree Productions.