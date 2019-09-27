© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Tune Pick of the Week logo
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

"Come on Up to the House/Women Sing Waits"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published September 27, 2019 at 3:54 PM EDT
Come_On_Up_To_The_House_Women_Sing_Waits.jpg
dualtone.bandcamp.com

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 9.27.19
Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits

"I love cover songs when they are done well. They can bring a whole new understanding to a song, bringit to life in a new way and introduce an artist to listeners who will hear a cover and go back and find the original. There are songs we know so well, know every note, every nuanceof a voice, every chord change and moments of silence within the song. A lot of us are that way with the songs of Tom Waits. So this new record, Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits is a gift to us and the work of Tom Waits. Rosanne Cash, Patty Griffin, Aimee Mann, Iris Dement, and Phoebe Bridgers, The Wild Reeds, are some of the artists who give these songs new voice. Warren Zanes, who produced the album said, 'The Waits songs I was hearing through these women were breathing differently and deeply. The recordings I was gathering were showing me the remarkable strength, the resonance of Waits' stuff.' These are songs that are in our minds and hearts and thus record is a goosbump-producer and a mind-opener. You'll be hearing it on In Tune a lot." — Sara

More information on Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits

Tags

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
See stories by Sara Willis