Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 9.27.19

Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits

"I love cover songs when they are done well. They can bring a whole new understanding to a song, bringit to life in a new way and introduce an artist to listeners who will hear a cover and go back and find the original. There are songs we know so well, know every note, every nuanceof a voice, every chord change and moments of silence within the song. A lot of us are that way with the songs of Tom Waits. So this new record, Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits is a gift to us and the work of Tom Waits. Rosanne Cash, Patty Griffin, Aimee Mann, Iris Dement, and Phoebe Bridgers, The Wild Reeds, are some of the artists who give these songs new voice. Warren Zanes, who produced the album said, 'The Waits songs I was hearing through these women were breathing differently and deeply. The recordings I was gathering were showing me the remarkable strength, the resonance of Waits' stuff.' These are songs that are in our minds and hearts and thus record is a goosbump-producer and a mind-opener. You'll be hearing it on In Tune a lot." — Sara

