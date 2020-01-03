I almost always have a song playing in my head. It's kind of amazing how often I wake up with "These Cold Nights," a song from the Oshima Brothers' Under the Same Stars in the jukebox of my mind. Well, it's not really that amazing considering what a great song it is. I'm happy to have it on repeat. There are five songs on the EP and they are all candidates for my mind jukebox. They are beautiful, those brother harmonies can't be beat. And they are uplifting and, let's face it, we need uplifting these days. AND, they are from Maine! Born and bred. We can be proud of the music these very gifted artists are making and I hope to get a chance to see them live.

Stay tuned!

