Tanya Tucker – "While I'm Livin'"

Tanya Tucker's new album, While I'm Livin', came out in August, but I didn't listen to it until this week. Somehow it was in a pile in the studio that I hadn't looked at. Wow, I'm so glad I found it. If you don't know who Tanya is, watch Ken Burns' latest documentary Country Music. She was a very important and colorful artist and her story is most definitely not over! This music is so real, it's startling. She worked closely with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings as producers. They collaborated and wrote songs together, recording live in the studio. Just real. This record should do for her what Rick Rubin's work with Johnny Cash did for him...bring these great artists back to us.

Check this record out, I'm not kidding.

