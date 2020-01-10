© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again.

Tanya Tucker – "While I'm Livin'"

Sara Willis
Published January 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST
Tanya Tucker – While I'm Livin' album cover
fantasyrecordings.com

Tanya Tucker's new album, While I'm Livin', came out in August, but I didn't listen to it until this week. Somehow it was in a pile in the studio that I hadn't looked at. Wow, I'm so glad I found it. If you don't know who Tanya is, watch Ken Burns' latest documentary Country Music. She was a very important and colorful artist and her story is most definitely not over! This music is so real, it's startling. She worked closely with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings as producers. They collaborated and wrote songs together, recording live in the studio. Just real. This record should do for her what Rick Rubin's work with Johnny Cash did for him...bring these great artists back to us.

Check this record out, I'm not kidding.

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
