Chris Moore Tiny Screen Concert

On April 20 composer, performer, and recording artist Chris Moore performed live from his home.

Chris began studying piano at age seven and classical violin at age ten. He graduated from Waynflete School and received his degree in acting from Skidmore College. While living in New York City, Chris worked as a performance artist, musician, puppeteer, and on the staff of the Arts at St. Ann's concert series in Brooklyn. While in New York, he studied with mandolin master Andy Statman. Chris founded the band Rust Farm with Boston guitarist John McGann. Rust Farm released two albums, the second produced by bluegrass great Tim O'Brien. Maine audiences also know him as the mandolin player for The Fogg Brothers bluegrass band.

Chris has composed, performed, and recorded music for dance, film, television, spoken word, theater, and visual art projects. He has performed as a classical soloist, and was awarded a Maine Artist Fellowship for songwriting in 2001. His songs have been recorded and performed by Adrienne Young, Mark Erelli, Rani Arbo, Carol Noonan, Barnstar!, Northern Lights, Dennis Brennan, Joe K. Walsh, Magic 8 Ball and others. Chris has taught lessons, classes, and workshops for mandolin, songwriting, traditional Shaker music, and English Country Dance music.

He lived in Nashville, TN from 2003-2013, where he founded the band Kindling Stone with fiddler Mark Wingate. Chris returned to Maine in 2013 to work as the Director of Music Education for 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth.