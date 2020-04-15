Tom Porter Tiny Screen Concert

On May 1 composer, performer, and recording artist Tom Porter performed live from his home.

Brunswick-based jazz pianist Tom has been performing since the age of 14, both in the US and in his native Britain, where he picked up a couple of national awards for his playing. Tom went into journalism for a career though — you may remember him as one of the voices of Maine Public Radio — and now works in public affairs for Bowdoin College. When not in lockdown in his basement, he enjoys performing jazz standards and originals in Maine with his group, Tom Porter and Friends, which features Bowdoin music lecturer Frank Mauceri on saxophones.