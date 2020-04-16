Bess Jacques Tiny Screen Concert
On April 28 composer, performer, and recording artist Bess Jacques performed live from her home.
Pianist and vocalist Bess Jacques explores the ebony and ivory of social distancing on a romp through the vintage decades of jazz, mixing in more modern, R&B-inspired tunes and Americana as well as originals, for a sound that is both classic and fresh. She is usually found in the greater Portland area with her jazz trio, Bess Jacques & The Strays, with weekly spots at MJ's Wine Bar and Solo Italiano, but this solo performance comes from her living room in Westbrook.