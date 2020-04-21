Emi Ferguson Tiny Screen Concert

On May 6 at flutist, vocalist, and composer Emi Ferguson performed live from her home.

She can be heard live in concerts and festivals as a soloist and member of the Handel and Haydn Society, AMOC*, the New York New Music Ensemble, and the Manhattan Chamber Players. Emi's recordings released by Arezzo Music, Fly the Coop: Bach Sonatas and Preludes (2019) and Amour Cruel (2017) were amongst the top 10 albums on the Classical and World Music Billboard Charts and showcase Emi's fascination with reinvigorating music of the past for the present.

Emi has spoken and performed at several TEDX events and has been featured on media outlets including the Discovery Channel, Vox, and TouchPress apps talking about how music relates to our world today. She has been featured in performances by the Bach Virtuosi, Marlboro, Lucerne, Lake Champlain, pianoSonoma, and Twickenhamfest music festivals. Emi is currently on the faculty of the Juilliard School.

Website: emiferguson.com

Instagram: @emiferguson

Twitter: @emiflutes

Youtube: youtube.com/emiferguson

Facebook: facebook.com/emifergusonmusic